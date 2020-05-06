Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
Theft of property first degree: Christian L. Lamons, 21, of Joppa arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Joseph A. Bonnett Jr., 18, of Mulga arrested on 13th Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a pistol without a license: Jan A. Williams, 20, of Cullman arrested on 13th Avenue SW.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.