Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Taylor A. McAnear, 25, of Arab arrested on Olive Street SW.
Driving under the influence- controlled substance: Kayla R. Sullivan, 32, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NW/ Ridge Street NW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal mischief, third degree; driving without a license: Hagen E. Jones, 26, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
Criminal trespassing; failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree (two counts); theft of property, fourth degree: Theodore V. Williams Jr, 33, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157.
