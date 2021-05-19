Here is a look at arrest that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Jeremy E. Hogeland, 42, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree: Dalila G. Jimenez, 29, of Cullman arrested on Austin Avenue SW.
Domestic violence, third degree: Marcus A. Kay, 31, of Cullman arrested on Austin Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation; driving without a license; fail to register vehicle: Lauryne K. Brooks, 29, of Vinemont arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, driving while suspended, expired tag: David W. Holloway, 35, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Matthew R. Hall, 22, of Gardendale arrested on Highway 31 S.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; driving without a license; insurance violation; driving while suspended: Cory W. Hamby, 32, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31 S.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (two counts): Korrie D. Chapman, 43, of Hartselle arrested on Highway 31 N.
