Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
5-18
Aggravated stalking, second degree; violation of protection order: John M. Cosper, Jr., 48, of Cullman arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Theft of property fourth degree: Chad S. Daugherty, 29, of Cullman arrested in Hanceville.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended, failure to register vehicle: Jacob A. Pricer, 18, of Hanceville arrested in Hanceville.
Failure to appear- improper turn, improper lane usage: Serra E. Giadrosich, 25, of Huntsville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
