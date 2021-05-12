Here is a look at the arrests reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
5-11
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Lacy B. Baraglia, 31, of Blountsville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Catherine S. Warwick, 53, of Hanceville arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation, driving under the influence, driving while revoked, expired tag: Justin D. Wise, 36, of Bremen arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Geneva F. Melson, 37, of Falkville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal mischief, third degree: Ami J. Longo, 48, arrested on Second Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Brandon L. Addie, 36, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 157.
