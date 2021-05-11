Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Failure to appear- fail to signal: Emma R. Swindall, 22, of Bremen arrested on County Road 703.
Resisting arrest; attempting to elude: Justin D. Wise, 36, of Bremen arrested on County Road 703.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass, first degree (two counts): Destiney K. Thompson, 23, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Zachary S. Brasher, 29, of Chelsea arrested on 2nd Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Travis E. Lance, 24, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
