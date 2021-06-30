Here is a look at the arrest at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Christopher L. Chaney, 38, of Hartselle arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Patricia D. Villa, 40, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Ann M. Harbison, 37, arrested on 3rd Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; switched tag (two counts); driving while revoked; insurance violation; criminal littering: Jonathan S. Burns, 40, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass, third degree: Terry N. Bagwell, 60, of Cullman arrested on Marktplatz Center SW.
Driving under the influence; reckless endangerment (two counts): Zakary B. Stewart, 21, arrested on Childhaven Road NE.
