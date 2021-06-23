Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree(two counts); improper lane usage; driving while revoked; driving without a license: Christopher G. Lackey, 43, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Amanda L. Weckerly, 32, of Cullman arrested on Ward Avenue SW/ Cooper Circle SW.
Identity theft; forgery, third degree; possession of forged instrument, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Britney M. Spears, 33, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Adrain J. Fausto, 23, of Birmingham arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear: domestic violence- third degree, driving while suspended, and insurance violation: Tyren S. Willingham, 24, of Hartselle arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft by deception, fourth degree: Bridget N. Payne, 36, of Cleveland arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear: failure to register vehicle, driving without a license, and insurance violation: James R. Hitt, 29, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31 S.
