Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: Jeffery G. Bates, 51, of Hanceville arrested on I-65 at mile marker 289.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts) : Shannon A. McDonald, 39, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal mischief, third degree; contributing to delinquency of a minor (two counts); failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Keri B. Briscoe, 42, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance (two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia: Chelsie N. Lampkin, 19, of Decatur arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- switched tag (two counts), driving while revoked, insurance violation (three counts), littering, driving while license suspended: Jonathan S. Burns, 39, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree: Joseph W. Hinson, 24, of Baileyton arrested on 3rd Avenue SW/ 2nd Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession of marijuana, first degree: Ian A. Pauls, 24, of Cullman arrested on 3rd Avenue SW/ 2nd Avenue SW.
