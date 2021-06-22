Here is a look at the arrest that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Kimberly M. Turney, 46, of Falkville arrested on 4th Street SW/ McNabb Road Street.
Forgery, third degree (two counts); possession of a forged instrument, third degree (two counts): Shara L. Smith, 49, of Warrior arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Forgery, third degree (two counts); possession of a forged instrument, third degree (two counts); theft by deception, third degree: Seirra B. Yager, 21, of Warrior arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); criminal trespass, third degree; no seat belt: Benjamin L. Aaron, 42, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Lisa M. Tucker, 41, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Theft of property, first degree: Jefferey A. Denney, 32, of Cullman arrested on County Road 1435.
Failure to appear- speeding (two counts); theft of property, third degree: Sherry R. Adams, 63, of Cullman arrested on 3rd Street SW/ 3rd Avenue SW.
