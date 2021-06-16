Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Johnathan A. Fanning, 41, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Bradley L. Miller, 31, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving without a license, insurance violation: Katherine D. Davis, 39, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Reckless endangerment (two counts): Tasha C. Frederick, 32, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- texting while driving: Benjamin T. Youngdale, 35, of Vinemont arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.