Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
6-15
Harassment (two counts): James E. Bell Jr.,34, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); domestic violence, third degree; expired tag: Jessica L. Armstrong, 39, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication, attempting to elude, running a red light, child restraint required, driving while revoked: Dylan J. Bomberry-Wright, 25, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Amanda L. Cornelius, 35, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while suspended: Jennifer L. Carmona, 42, of Logan arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; improper signal: Michael C. Collier, 23, of Blountsville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended: Joseph W. Christiansen, 34, of Baileyton arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Rona M. Brown, 38, of Logan arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
