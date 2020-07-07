Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Failure to appear- driving without license, insurance violation: Christopher N. Brizendine, 45, of Bremen arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked: Trevor L. Ponder, 29, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Alex H. Wheeler, 25, of Arab arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass, third degree; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: Jeremy A. Runyon, 33, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (three counts), theft of property, fourth degree (three counts); criminal trespass, third degree: James R. Speakman, 24, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Jeremy Z. Elliott, 48, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.