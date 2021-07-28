Arrest LOGO
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:

Failure to appear- insurance violation; running a red light: Raymond D. Lawrence, 32, of Cullman, arrested on Highway 157.

Failure to appear- fail to register vehicle; insurance violation: Brandy R. Cross, 42, of Cullman, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- criminal mischief, third degree; public intoxication; resisting arrest; obstructing governmental operations: Larry W. Cox, Jr., 57, of Cullman, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.

