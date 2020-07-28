Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, expired tag, leaving the scene of an accident, improper lane usage, insurance violation, driving while suspended: John M. Tworkowsky, 49, of Hayden arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Obstructing government operations; possession of drug paraphernalia: Christian L. Lamons, 21, of Joppa arrested on Golf Course Road.
Possession with intent to distribute controlled substance; unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jeremy A. Runyon, 33, of Hanceville arrested on Rosemont Avenue NW/St. Joseph Street NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Brandon M. Griffin, 22, of Garden City arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass, third degree; menacing (two counts): James R. Evans, 67, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
