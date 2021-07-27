Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Theft of property, fourth degree; failure to appear- expired tag (two counts); driving while license revoked (two counts); theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); possession of paraphernalia: Westly D. Cox, 32, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Bobby R. Hudson, 30, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence: Edvin Paz Diego, 28, of Huntsville, arrested on Rosemont Avenue SW.
Driving under the influence: Terry G. Scott, 59, of Cullman, arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW/Northwest Lane NW.
