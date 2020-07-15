Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance: Mary D. Railey, 44, of Hunstville arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW.
Unlawful possession/receiving controlled substance; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, first degree: Delver A. Nethery Jr., 31, of Cullman arrested on St. Joseph Drive NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; criminal trespass, third degree: Cary J. Oden, 25, of Houston arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Kailee M. Wade, 21, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass, third degree (three counts); theft of property, fourth degree (three counts); possession of drug paraphernalia: Jennifer L. Champion, 36, of Hanceville arrested on I-65 exit 289.
Failure to appear- driving while revoked, driving under the influence, failure to register vehicle, expired tag, insurance violation: Michael W/ Brown, 48, of Cullman arrested on Highway 157/Eva Road.
