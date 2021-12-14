Arrest LOGO
Shutterstock

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Shayla M. Ford, 25, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- improper tag: Zackery C. Braswell, 29, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Kevin D. Graves, 35, of Cullman arrested on Logan Street SW/Hickory Avenue SW.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you