Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Shayla M. Ford, 25, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- improper tag: Zackery C. Braswell, 29, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Kevin D. Graves, 35, of Cullman arrested on Logan Street SW/Hickory Avenue SW.
