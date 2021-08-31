Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Public intoxication: Jason C. Cook, 44, of Hanceville arrested on 4th Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation (two counts); driving without a license (two counts): David C. Hill, 29, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a license; insurance violation: Jimmie D. Jones, Jr., 57, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 31 South.
Illegal possession/use of credit/debit card, unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband: Lisa M. Tucker, 41, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jack B. Cole, Jr., 50, of Duncanville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
