Funeral services for Lorene Privett Laseter, 95, of Glencoe, Alabama will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Crestwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Crestwood Cemetery. Mrs. Laseter passed away on August 20, 2021 in Riverview Hospi…