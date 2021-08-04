Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Police Department for Tuesday:
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Steven D. Hooper, 39, of Cullman, arrested at Parker Circle SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; unauthorized use of a vehicle: Christopher J. Weeks, 43, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); theft of property, fourth degree; attempting to elude; assault, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree; resisting arrest; domestic violence, third degree: Meshach J. Curvin, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Margaret Sellers, 47, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Ignition interlock: Brian W. Reeves, 44, of Danville, arrested on Highway 157.
Driving under the influence: John B. McAlpin, 53, of Cullman, arrested on Rosemont Avenue SW.
Public intoxication: Zachary C. Arnold, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Walnut Street NW.
Theft of property, third degree: Lora A. Woodard, 63, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while revoked; improper lane usage: Caleb C. Cofield, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence; attempting to elude: Andrew R. Pettey, 36, of Trinity, arrested on Highway 157.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.