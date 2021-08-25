Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card (two counts); theft of property, fourth degree: Jamie A. Ford, 38, of Bessemer arrested on Highway 157.
Chemical endangerment of a child: Cassie E. Nealey, 33, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Tyren S. Willingham, 24, of Vinemont arrested on Highway 157.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Reyna N. Moctezuma, 23, of Hanceville arrested on Highway 157.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree (two counts); violation of domestic violence protection order: Michael M. Coates, 47, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Patricia D. Villa, 40, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Andrew E. Parris, 42, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- driving without a license (two counts); failure to register vehicle: David L. Ford, 42, of Bremen, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
