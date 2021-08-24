Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree (three counts); resisting arrest, disorderly conduct: Andy M. Doss. 62, of Cullman, arrested on Rosemont Avenue.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence: Anthony G. Drane, 35, of Cullman, arrested on Katherine Street NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Stacy J. Williams, 43, of Nauvoo, arrested on Highway 69 S.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); criminal trespassing, third degree: Dawn C. Byess, 42, of Warrior, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- resisting arrest: Damon P. Meyer, 25, of Hayden, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
