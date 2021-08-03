Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Police Department for Monday:
Theft of property, third degree: Tabitha L. Cole, 39, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; failure to appear-domestic violence, third degree: Carrie B. Pate, 36, of Cullman, arrested on Dialsdale Drive SW/Johnson Street SW.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree (two counts); criminal trespass, third degree: Christopher S. Hill, 45, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespass, third degree; giving false information to law enforcement: Tristan D. Cofield, 23, of Cullman arrested on Cobb Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Mary E. Gossett, 60, of Vinemont, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
