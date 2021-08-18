Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
Theft of property, fourth degree: Carolyn B. Twilley, 63, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Amanda E. Moore, 31, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Jordan N. Parson, 20, of Hanceville arrested on Dripping Springs Road.
Failure to appear- criminal trespass, third degree (two counts); theft of property, fourth degree; driving while suspended: Jeffery S. Swafford, 42, of Hanceville, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; unlawful possession/receiving of controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Erik R. Win, 36, of Cullman, arrested on King Edward Street SW.
