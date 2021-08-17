Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
Failure to appear- driving without a license; failure to register a vehicle: Jacob A. Pricer, 19, of Hanceville arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia: Andrew E. Parris, 42, of Cullman arrested on Rosemont Avenue NW/Dripping Springs Road NW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree (three counts): Jason P. Duke, 35, of Cullman arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, first degree; driving while revoked; improper land usage; insurance violation: Zachary J. Akridge, 40, of Cullman arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing: Jordan N. Parson, 20, of Hanceville arrested on Brunner Street NW.
Driving under the influence: Carbajal L. Salvador, 38, of Cullman, arrested on King Edward Street SE/3rd Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Michael J. Armstrong, 41, of Hayden arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
