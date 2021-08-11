Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
Receiving stolen property, first degree: Hagen E. Jones, 26, of Cullman arrested on 2nd Avenue NE.
Failure to appear- Menacing; public lewdness; resisting arrest; public intoxication; improper lane usage; switched tag; driving under the influence: Zackery D. Smith, 34, of Cullman arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, first degree; burglary: Michael J. McDuffee, 40, of Cullman arrested on St. Joseph Street.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation; driving while suspended: Adam L. Uselton, 31, of Cullman arrested on St. Joseph Street.
Burglary: Lisa M. Tucker, 41, of Cullman arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
