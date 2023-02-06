Arrest handcuffs
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday - Sunday:

2/1

Criminal trespassing, third degree: CRMC, Hwy. 157.

2/2

Theft of property, fourth degree; forgery, third degree-forged checks: No location reported.

Theft of property, third degree­-hot water heaters: GLS Supply LLC, 4th Street SW.

2/4

Criminal trespassing: Coin Laundry, 4th Street SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.

2/5

Theft of property, first degree-miscellaneous: Maven Construction, LLC, Hwy. 157.

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: 2nd Avenue NE.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday - Sunday:

2/2

Failure to appear- theft of property, two counts: female, 39, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 52, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle: male, 50, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 44, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance violation: male, 23, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- false information given to law enforcement; theft of property, fourth degree; public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 43, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.

Disorderly conduct: male, 26, of Guntersville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication: male, 24, of Blountsville, arrested on 1st Avenue SE.

2/4

Driving under the influence: male, 29, of Duncanville, arrested on Lessman Street SW.

Criminal trespassing, third degree; failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree, two counts; false information given to law enforcement; criminal trespassing, third degree, seven counts; disorderly conduct, three counts; harassment; theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication; driving while license suspended, two counts; failure to signal: female, 32, of Blountsville, arrested on 4th Street SW.

Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 28, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.

Failure to appear- expired tag; insurance violation; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

2/5

Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; theft of property, fourth degree: female, 38, of Hanceville, arrested at Town Square SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 44, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

2/2

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 728.

Domestic violence: County Road 821.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1136.

Theft of property: Hwy. 69 N.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1545.

Harassment: County Road 1598.

2/3

Assault: County Road 1486.

Assault: County Road 1631.

Burglary: County Road 623.

Criminal mischief: County Road 437.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Wesley Avenue N.

Theft of property: County Road 203.

Theft of property: County Road 469.

Criminal mischief; assault: County Road 1445.

Domestic violence: County Road 38.

Harassment: Champagne Road.

2/4

Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1029.

Domestic violence: County Road 1427.

Violation of a protection order; domestic violence: County Road 576.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Willow Road.

Theft of property: Hwy. 91.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 490.

Violation of a protection order: County Road 501.

Domestic violence: County Road 1693.

Domestic violence: County Road 1650.

Domestic violence: County Road 1379.

2/5

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.

Domestic violence: Hwy. 278 East.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.

Assault: County Road 1371.

Theft of property: Hwy. 157.

Domestic violence: County Road 1371.

Domestic violence: Trimble Road.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

2/2

Failure to appear- possession of burglary tools; shoplifting, less than $500; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 23, arrested on County Road 1492.

Failure to appear- theft from a motor vehicle, first degree: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.

Swindle/home repair: male, 51, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 32, arrested on County Road 1344.

Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 28, arrested at Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 27, arrested on County Road 1136.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 26, arrested on County Road 626.

Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: female, 38, arrested on Hwy. 69.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; driving while license suspended; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: male, 36, arrested on County Road 1609.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication: female, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic assault-harassment (family); domestic assault-menacing (gun): male, 35, arrested on County Road 594.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle-failing to return to owner at the agreed upon; failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: male, 51, arrested on Hwy, 31 N.

Probation violation- burglary, third degree; domestic violence: male, 43, arrested on Wal-Mart South.

Probation violation- theft-miscellaneous: female, 62, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: female, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 33, arrested on County Road 728.

2/3

Assault-harassment: male, 24, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Probation revoked- burglary-non-residence (no force): male, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 36, arrested on County Road 38.

Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; unauthorized possession, sale, delivery, use, etc. of wine or alcohol: male, 62, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure of ex-felon to report change of address: male, 49, arrested on Wesley Avenue N.

2/4

Simple assault (family): 22, arrested on County Road 1379.

Domestic assault-harassment (family); violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 30, arrested on County Road 576.

Shoplifting, $500-less than $1500, two counts: male, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 33, arrested on County Road 1427.

Possession of marijuana, second degree; probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 22, arrested on Hwy. 91.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 45, arrested in Dodge City.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 41, arrested on Willow Road.

Grand jury- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, three counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; counterfeiting; forged instrument; possession forgery devices/tools: female, 35, arrested at Stuckey's Exit 289.

2/5

Simple assault-child abuse (family); failure to appear- driving while license suspended: female, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication: female, 38, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 70, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: 24, arrested in Good Hope.

Public intoxication: male, 22, arrested on County Road 1223.

Failure to appear- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: male, 35, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Possession of a barbiturate; driving under the influence of alcohol: female, 34, arrested on I-65.

