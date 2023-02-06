Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Wednesday - Sunday:
2/1
Criminal trespassing, third degree: CRMC, Hwy. 157.
2/2
Theft of property, fourth degree; forgery, third degree-forged checks: No location reported.
Theft of property, third degree-hot water heaters: GLS Supply LLC, 4th Street SW.
2/4
Criminal trespassing: Coin Laundry, 4th Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Walmart, Olive Street SW.
2/5
Theft of property, first degree-miscellaneous: Maven Construction, LLC, Hwy. 157.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: 2nd Avenue NE.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday - Sunday:
2/2
Failure to appear- theft of property, two counts: female, 39, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 52, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle: male, 50, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 44, of Hanceville, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance violation: male, 23, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- false information given to law enforcement; theft of property, fourth degree; public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 43, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Disorderly conduct: male, 26, of Guntersville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 24, of Blountsville, arrested on 1st Avenue SE.
2/4
Driving under the influence: male, 29, of Duncanville, arrested on Lessman Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree, two counts; false information given to law enforcement; criminal trespassing, third degree, seven counts; disorderly conduct, three counts; harassment; theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication; driving while license suspended, two counts; failure to signal: female, 32, of Blountsville, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 28, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- expired tag; insurance violation; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts: male, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
2/5
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; theft of property, fourth degree: female, 38, of Hanceville, arrested at Town Square SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: female, 44, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
2/2
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 728.
Domestic violence: County Road 821.
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 1136.
Theft of property: Hwy. 69 N.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1545.
Harassment: County Road 1598.
2/3
Assault: County Road 1486.
Assault: County Road 1631.
Burglary: County Road 623.
Criminal mischief: County Road 437.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Wesley Avenue N.
Theft of property: County Road 203.
Theft of property: County Road 469.
Criminal mischief; assault: County Road 1445.
Domestic violence: County Road 38.
Harassment: Champagne Road.
2/4
Unlawful possession of marijuana: County Road 1029.
Domestic violence: County Road 1427.
Violation of a protection order; domestic violence: County Road 576.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Willow Road.
Theft of property: Hwy. 91.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 490.
Violation of a protection order: County Road 501.
Domestic violence: County Road 1693.
Domestic violence: County Road 1650.
Domestic violence: County Road 1379.
2/5
Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 278 East.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 437.
Assault: County Road 1371.
Theft of property: Hwy. 157.
Domestic violence: County Road 1371.
Domestic violence: Trimble Road.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday:
2/2
Failure to appear- possession of burglary tools; shoplifting, less than $500; attempting to elude a police officer: male, 23, arrested on County Road 1492.
Failure to appear- theft from a motor vehicle, first degree: male, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Swindle/home repair: male, 51, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 32, arrested on County Road 1344.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: male, 28, arrested at Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 27, arrested on County Road 1136.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 26, arrested on County Road 626.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 38, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: female, 38, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, three counts; driving while license suspended; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: male, 36, arrested on County Road 1609.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; public intoxication: female, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); domestic assault-menacing (gun): male, 35, arrested on County Road 594.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle-failing to return to owner at the agreed upon; failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: male, 51, arrested on Hwy, 31 N.
Probation violation- burglary, third degree; domestic violence: male, 43, arrested on Wal-Mart South.
Probation violation- theft-miscellaneous: female, 62, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: female, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: female, 33, arrested on County Road 728.
2/3
Assault-harassment: male, 24, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Probation revoked- burglary-non-residence (no force): male, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): female, 36, arrested on County Road 38.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; unauthorized possession, sale, delivery, use, etc. of wine or alcohol: male, 62, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure of ex-felon to report change of address: male, 49, arrested on Wesley Avenue N.
2/4
Simple assault (family): 22, arrested on County Road 1379.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); violation of a domestic violence protection order: male, 30, arrested on County Road 576.
Shoplifting, $500-less than $1500, two counts: male, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 33, arrested on County Road 1427.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Operating a vehicle without insurance: male, 22, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: female, 45, arrested in Dodge City.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 41, arrested on Willow Road.
Grand jury- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; unlawful possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, three counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; counterfeiting; forged instrument; possession forgery devices/tools: female, 35, arrested at Stuckey's Exit 289.
2/5
Simple assault-child abuse (family); failure to appear- driving while license suspended: female, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: female, 38, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 70, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: 24, arrested in Good Hope.
Public intoxication: male, 22, arrested on County Road 1223.
Failure to appear- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: male, 35, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Possession of a barbiturate; driving under the influence of alcohol: female, 34, arrested on I-65.