Three Cullman Army recruiters are celebrating the United States Army’s 245th birthday with promotions. Justin Campbell, Andrew Spratlin and Matthew Clayton were promoted to the rank of Sergeant First Class at a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at Sportsman Lake Park Friday.
Capt. Angela Smith said, “I can’t say proud I am for these three non-commissioned officers to be promoted to Sergeant First Class. They’ve done a tremendous job for the station, the company and the Army.”
In addition to his promotion, Clayton also reenlisted. “It’s an honor to share this day with Sgt. Spratlin and Sgt. Cambell,” he said. “Especially this time of year, with the Army’s birthday upon us. It’s just a really cool time to have this.”
The U.S. Army was founded on June 14, 1775.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.