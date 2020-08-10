At approximately 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, ALEA Marine Patrol Troopers responded to a single-vessel accident on Smith Lake in Winston County. Jamey Dewayne Morgan, 39, of Arley was the only person aboard the vessel. He fell overboard while operating the vessel. His body was recovered a few hours after the initial report of the accident. The water depth was approximately 7 feet.
No other information is available. The accident is still under investigation.
