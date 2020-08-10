Rescue Smith Lake

ALEA Marine Patrol is seen on Smith Lake in this file photo.

 ALEA

At approximately 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, ALEA Marine Patrol Troopers responded to a single-vessel accident on Smith Lake in Winston County. Jamey Dewayne Morgan, 39, of Arley was the only person aboard the vessel. He fell overboard while operating the vessel. His body was recovered a few hours after the initial report of the accident. The water depth was approximately 7 feet.

No other information is available. The accident is still under investigation.

