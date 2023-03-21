For the past 49 years, the Arley Day Festival has sparked excitement in one small North Alabama town with a day filled with free, family-friendly activities. Set for May 20, the one-day event is a celebration of the town of Arley complete with a parade, car show, arts and crafts vendors, games and new for this year’s event is a pickleball demonstration.
Presented by the Arley Women’s Club, Inc, the 50th annual Arley Day Festival begins at 8 a.m. with a parade through town, ending in Hamner Park. Activities lined up for the day include arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, children’s games, water slides, horseback rides, rock wall climbing, musical entertainment, free hotdogs for kids and more. A new event for this year is a pickleball demonstration at 10 a.m. on the park’s new courts, followed by four 15-minute mini-lessons.
For those who enjoy a hearty breakfast, try the pancake breakfast at the Arley Fire Station, hosted by the Arley First Baptist Church or a community breakfast at the Meek Baptist Church in the fellowship hall. Both meals are open from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Donations are appreciated and all proceeds go to the Arley Volunteer Fire Department.
The family-friendly community festival takes place at D. H. Hamner Memorial Park located on Helicon Road/Highway 77 in Arley. Festival hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. All proceeds from the event go back into community schools, fire departments, library, park and others.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/ArleyWomensClub/. To register as a vendor, or to be in the parade or car show, and for schedule details, visit www.arleywomensclub.org/arley-day. Festival questions may be emailed to arleydayfestival@arleywomensclub.org.