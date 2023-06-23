Area students earn Alfa Foundation Scholarship

Landon Green of Fairview and Luke Troutman of Cullman, were recently selected as one of 100 recipients of the 2023-24 Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program. Green, an upcoming freshman at The University of Alabama and Troutman, a sophomore at Auburn University majoring in geospatial and environmental informatics, both received $1,000 to use toward tuition, fees, books or supplies.
Since 2014, the Alfa Foundation has awarded $950,000 to deserving students through its scholarship program, which is administered by Kaleidoscope. This year’s recipients hail from 44 counties and will attend 23 institutions.
“We are proud to support this outstanding group of students as they further their education within the state of Alabama,” said Alfa Insurance® President Jimmy Parnell. “It’s important to us as an organization to invest in our young people, and we are happy to do so through the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.”
Scholarships were awarded based on grade point average, participation in school and community activities, honors, work experience and future goals. To qualify, students must be enrolled – or planning to enroll – in a full-time accredited program at a two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school located in Alabama.