The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama is looking for archers to “bow-up” against breast cancer by competing in its 12th annual 3D archery tournament at Cullman Archery Park May 20-21.
Foundation President and CEO, Beth Davis, said the event began in 2012 when representatives with the Heritage Archery Club and Bowhunters of Alabama reached out hoping to organize a fundraising event. Since that time, the event has raised more than $226,000 in funding which the organization donates directly to cancer research facilities throughout the state.
“The cause is just dear to people’s hearts because one in every eight women and one in ever 1,000 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in their lives,” Davis said.
Davis said last year’s event raised nearly $14,000 of the foundation’s total yearly donation of $1.275 million which provided funding for 24 separate research projects conducted in Alabama, including several attempting to improve the outcomes of chemotherapy treatments and develop ways to use the body’s signaling pathways to improve treatments.
Archers of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate in the event where they will be able to register to compete in the open, fixed pin or traditional categories before being placed into divisions based on age and gender.
Rather than testing their skill on a flat, bullseye target, Davis said the competition will feature 18 3D animal targets with points awarded based on where the arrow lands. After each target is attempted, scores will be tallied and given to the event’s judges.
Awards will be presented to the top archers in each division at the end of the event on Sunday afternoon.
The foundation is anticipating more than 200 archers will register for this year’s event and those wishing to participate can sign up in advance at bow-up.org. Davis said advance registration will likely be closed on Thursday, May 18, but will be reopened the day of the event.
Registration fees are:
Adult
- — $25 (includes an event t-shirt)
Youth
- — $15
Team
- of up to five archers — $125
To compete a 2nd time — $10