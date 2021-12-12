A two-vehicle crash at approximately 8:49 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, has claimed the life of an Arab woman according to a statement from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Jaclyn S. Goble, 40, was killed when the 2015 Ford Mustang she was driving collided with a 2018 GMC Yukon driven by Christopher Corley, 46, of Huntsville. Goble was not using a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on US 231 near the 283 mile marker, approximately five miles south of Arab.
Corley and his passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from the crash. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
