The Wallace State Community College Child Development, Emergency Medical Services and Nursing programs are currently accepting applications for the Spring 2023 semester.
The Nursing program is accepting applications for its traditional associate degree and certificate option and the UAB/WSCC Joint Enrollment option through Sept. 1. The traditional option is a five-semester program, with a certificate for practical nursing awarded after successful completion of the third semester and an associate in applied science at the end of the fifth semester. The joint enrollment option is a nine-semester program, with four semesters of prerequisites required before applying to the colleges and completing five semesters of nursing classes through WSCC and UAB, leading to concurrent associate and bachelor’s degrees from each college.
Minimum requirements to apply for the traditional option include an ACT composite score of 18, a C or better on all general required courses, a 2.0 GPA at current or last institution attended and a minimum 2.5 GPA on nursing required academics. For the UAB/WSCC Joint Enrollment option, the ACT minimum requirement is 20 and minimum GPA at current or previous institution is 2.5, plus the 2.5 GPA requirement on nursing required academics.
A Nursing Information Session will be held Aug. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m.in the School of Nursing building. Register for the free session at www.wallacesetate.edu/nursing.
For more information, contact Mechelle Baker at 256.352.8199 or mechelle.baker@wallacestate.edu or visit www.wallacestate.edu/nursing.
Applications for the Child Development and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) programs opened on Aug. 1 and will be accepted through Nov. 1.
The Child Development program offers several certificates that can be stacked toward earning an associate degree. There is also a transfer option for those seeking to earn a bachelor’s degree. Minimum requirements to apply include a GPA of 2.0. An ACT score is not required. There are no prerequisite courses to take in advance of applying. All classes for the program can be completed online.
Contact program director Dr. Marcie Robinson at 256.352.8383 or marcie.robinson@wallacestate.edu or visit www.wallacestate.edu/Child-Development.
The EMS program is accepting applications for EMT and Advanced EMT. Minimum requirements to apply for EMT include being eligible for ENG 101 or have completed ENG 101 with a grade of 75 or better. Minimum requirements for Advanced EMT are to be eligible to enroll in both ENG 101 and MTH 100 or have completed both with a grade of 75 or better. No ACT is required for either option.
For more information, contact program director Gregory Lawrence at 256.352.8335 or gregory.lawrence@wallacestate.edu or visit www.wallacestate.edu/EMS.
Registration for Fall 2022 semester is currently underway, with Regular and Mini Term I classes starting August 18. Registration for those terms will continue through Aug. 24. Mini Term II classes will begin Oct. 14. Online Flex Start terms will be offered, with classes starting Aug. 25 for Flex Start I and Sept. 1 for Flex Start II. Registration for Flex Start I is Aug. 25-31 and Sept. 1-7 for Flex Start II.
Priority registration for Spring 2023 will begin Oct. 24, with classes beginning Jan. 9.