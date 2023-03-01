Wallace State Community College announces the opening of applications for most of its Health Science program and the addition of Nursing classes at the Oneonta Academic Center beginning in the Fall 2023 semester.
Every year, most of the WSCC Health Science programs accept applications from March 1 to June 1 for entry in the fall semester. Each program sets minimum requirements needed to apply. Acceptance is a competitive process based on a cumulative total of points generated by a student’s grade point average, ACT scores in some but not all programs, and other factors.
The Wallace State Nursing program accepts fall applications from March 15 to May 15. This year, the Nursing program will offer lectures and labs at the Oneonta Academic Center. Students will be able to take three semesters of coursework which leads to a Practical Nursing certificate and the ability to sit for the licensure exam to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. Students who wish to continue their education to earn an associate degree in nursing would take those courses at the main campus in Hanceville.
“We are so excited to branch out and offer nursing courses at our Oneonta Center,” said Deborah “Pepper” Hoover, chair of the Wallace State Department of Nursing Education. “This year our program is celebrating 50 years of teaching nursing. We have a long tradition of excellence, and we are proud to be able to offer an option to students in Blount County and surrounding areas.”
Programs accepting applications and their minimum requirements to apply include:
- Dental Assisting requires a GPA of at least 2.3 and a minimum ACT of 16; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying.
- Dental Hygiene requires a GPA of 2.5 and a minimum ACT of 18; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying.
- Diagnostic Imaging and Radiation Therapy require a minimum ACT of 19; 2.5 GPA on pre-requisite courses that should be completed before applying.
- Diagnostic Medical Sonography requires a minimum GPA of 2.5 and a minimum ACT of 19; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying.
- Emergency Medical Services requires the student be able to enroll in English 101 and Math 100 courses and a minimum ACT of 17.
- Health Information Technology requires a GPA of 2.5 and minimum ACT of 17; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying.
- Medical Assistant requires a 2.0 GPA and a minimum ACT of 17; no pre-requisite courses are required.
- Medical Laboratory Technician requires a 2.5 GPA and a minimum ACT of 18; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying; the two-semester Medical Lab Assistant option requires a 2.0 GPA, but an ACT score is not required.
- The ADN/PN/Mobility options for Nursing require a minimum ACT of 18 to apply, a minimum GPA of 2.0 at native institution or 2.0 cumulative at institution from which the student is transferring and 2.5 GPA for nursing required academic courses. A minimum GPA of 2.5 high school cumulative from high school is required for students without prior college courses (GED will be used if applicable). The UAB/WSCC Nursing Joint Enrollment and Joint Enrollment Mobility require a minimum ACT of 20, a minimum cumulative 2.5 GPA on all college work as well as a 2.5 GPA on nursing required academic core courses. All academic courses must be completed before the application deadline. Joint Enrollment and Joint Enrollment Mobility students must be admitted to both UAB and WSCC.
- Occupational Therapy Assistant requires a GPA of 2.5 and a minimum ACT of 20; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying.
- Physical Therapist Assistant requires a GPA of 3.0 and a minimum ACT of 20; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying.
- Polysomnographic (Sleep Lab) Technologist requires a 2.0 GPA and a minimum ACT of 17; no pre-requisite courses are required.
- Respiratory Therapy requires a GPA of 2.5 and a minimum ACT of 18; pre-requisite courses should be completed before applying.
- The Child Development program accepts new students each spring, with applications accepted Aug. 1 through Nov. 1.
- Students may apply to more than one health science program, but it is suggested they apply to no more than three.
To review Health Science Division programs, visit www.wallacestate.edu and click on the Programs link.
Priority registration for Summer 2023 semester will begin April 3, with registration for all students on April 6. Summer 2023 classes begin May 24. For more information, visit wallacestate.edu, call 256-352-8000 or come by Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center Monday-Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.