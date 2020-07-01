The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Energy Division has begun accepting applications for the latest round of Volkswagen Settlement Eligible Mitigation Action Item Projects.
The Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition is willing to partner with governmental and non-governmental entities desiring to discuss possible alternative fuel applications, such as CNG/LNG, propane autogas and electric, and ACFC offers a service to aid in the application process.
“The use of cleaner burning and domestic alternative fuels can boost Alabama’s economy and reduce reliance on foreign oil,” Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition Executive Director Mark Bentley said. “We’re proud to partner with government agencies and businesses to reach these goals.”
In January 2020, ADECA awarded $5.8 million to nine public agencies and two private businesses as part of the state’s first round of mitigation grants. Recipients of the grants buy or upgrade pollution-reducing equipment and vehicles to replace older diesel vehicles, which is intended to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions and offset environmental damage from Volkswagen Group of America Inc.’s manipulation of emission tests.
Volkswagen violated the U.S. Clean Air Act in 2016 by installing software in about 590,000 vehicles which misled the amount of emissions the vehicles were emitting. As a result, the company agreed to a $2.9 billion nationwide settlement, and some of those funds were allocated to the states.
Alabama was awarded about $25 million in the settlement to be allocated over a 10-year period. The first grants were awarded in January 2020 and ADECA is now accepting applications for additional projects.
The Application Guide, Application Form and other information about the Volkswagen Settlement can be found online at adeca.alabama.gov/Divisions/energy/vw/Pages/Application-Information.aspx. Applications must be submitted to vwsettlement@adeca.alabama.gov by Aug. 31.
“The VW Settlement grants give city governments, school systems and even private businesses the chance to make Alabama safer and cleaner for our children and grandchildren,” Bentley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.