U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) announced the deadline to submit applications for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) Animal Mortality Pilot. The deadline is Thursday, July 14, 2022.
Alabama is offering financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers to address on-farm concentrated nutrient and pathogen leaching losses due to animal mortality. Animal Mortality Facilities, including incinerators and composters, will be the priority conservation practice contracted within the Pilot. Further prioritization will be given to those counties directly affected by the River Valley Ingredients rendering plant fire, and its widespread impacts.
“It is great to see a positive impact in Alabama when we partner with producers to deliver conservation benefits after unforeseen and negative circumstances,” said Ben Malone, State Conservationist. “Alabama agricultural producers are resilient, and NRCS is fortunate to be in a position to assist conservation efforts to improve water quality that not only benefits the participating producers, but the public and our state’s natural resources as well.”
Producers interested in participating in the Pilot and meet eligibility criteria should contact their local District Conservationist. The Cullman County NRCS office is located in the USDA Service Center at 501B 4th St, SW, Cullman. Phone number is 256-734-6471, ext. 3. NRCS accepts applications for conservation programs year-round, but applications are ranked and funded by enrollment periods. Applications signed and submitted to NRCS by the Thursday, July 14, 2022, deadline will be evaluated for fiscal year 2022 funding.
Special emphasis participants like socially disadvantaged, limited resource, new and beginning, and eligible military veteran farmers are eligible for a higher payment rate. In addition, these historically underserved farmers are eligible for a 50 percent advanced payment for purchasing materials or contracting to help with practice implementation in EQIP.
For more information about Alabama NRCS and Programmatic initiatives, priorities, and assessment/ranking criteria, visit online at www.al.nrcs.usda.gov. Additionally, visit your local USDA Service Center to determine eligibility; applicants are not eligible for USDA programs until they have ensured all Farm Bill eligibility requirements have been met. You can locate your local Service Center at http://offices.sc.egov.usda.gov.