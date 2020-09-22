Author, speaker, worship leader and Wallace State alum Caris Snider will discuss her book “Anxiety Elephants: A 31-Day Devotional to Help Stomp Out Your Anxiety” to Wallace State Community College students on a virtual platform on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 12:15 p.m. at the Bailey Center Auditorium.
Snider’s presentation, on coping with anxiety and depression, will be streamed live through Wallace State’s YouTube channel. Because of social distancing guidelines, the event is limited to 50 students. Individuals interested in attending should register here: https://www.wallacestate.edu/youtube-live-caris-snider
Anxiety and depression can be triggered through many instances in life and Snider’s devotional book provides tools, scripture and practical stories to help overcome those worries. Snider wrote her book after personally experiencing panic attacks, major fear, a miscarriage and an eating disorder.
Snider, a Cullman resident and Walker County native, also hosts a “Unmasked” weekly segment on My Cullman Television.
For more information on Snider, visit https://carissnider.com/
For more information about the event, contact Jon Stephenson at 256.352.8209 or email jon.stephenson@wallacestate.edu
