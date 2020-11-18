If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas or feeling like it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and want to go walking in a winter wonderland, Cullman County Parks and Recreation is ready to welcome you and other visitors to the 18th annual Winter Wonderland at Sportsman Lake Park this Friday.
Parks and Recreation Director Doug Davenport said many people were requesting the holiday light display be open before Thanksgiving. “A lot of people have family coming in for the holidays and they want to share it with their families,” he said.
He said they have between 10,000-12,000 vehicles drive through the light display each year, which includes repeat visitors. “The most I’ve heard is three times in one year,” he said.
Even if you visited in previous years, don’t expect to things to be the same. “We added 10 new displays this year,” said Davenport. He estimated there are about a million lights in the Winter Wonderland.
Visitors can also enjoy the snowmaker, horse and carriage rides, hot chocolate, train rides and photos with Santa. The Parks and Recreation Department has also provided additional safeguards against the coronavirus, including plastic shields between the train cars, plexiglass in front of Santa and sanitizing the train after each ride.
Winter Wonderland will be open starting this weekend from 5-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday for the next two weekends. In December, the park will be open Wednesday-Sunday until the week of Christmas when it will be open every day with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Admission is $10 per vehicle. For more information call 256-734-3052.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.