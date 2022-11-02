The Wallace State Community College Future Foundation is making plans for its annual Student Investment Luncheon and Auction on Thursday, Nov. 10 at Traditions Bank Arena in Tom Drake Coliseum.
This will be the 18th annual event for the Foundation, with funds scholarships for Wallace State students. The fundraiser raises more than $200,000 each year through donations and live and online auctions.
The online auction is currently underway and open to everyone, with bids accepted through Nov. 2. Items available in the online auction include coins, jewelry, art, home décor, domestic and international travel, and more.
The silent and live auctions will include baked goods, artwork, cookware, one-year of ballet classes, metalwork and wood craft, sports memorabilia, and more. Featured items during the live auction include 10 tickets to the Dec. 29, 2022, Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys game in Nashville, with pre-game hospitality up for bid; a one week stay at Beach Club Condo; a four-day, three-night state at Grace’s Retreat on Smith Lake with use of a pontoon boat for two days; and a barn-style playhouse.
The Future Foundation is the steward of almost 200 separate scholarships offered annually to Wallace State students.
To get more information about or reserve seats for the luncheon, view auction items, or to donate to the Foundation, visit www.wsccfuturefoundation.org or call 256-352-8144.