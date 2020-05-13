Local residents who are looking to safely get rid of personal documents will have the chance to do so this Saturday at the Better Business Bureau’s annual Shred Day.
Free document shredding by Alabama Archives will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the King Edward Plaza Shopping Center, located on U.S. 31 next to Buffalo Wild Wings.
Better Business Bureau Area Manager Jacqueline Schendel said the BBB has hosted the Shred Day for the past 12 years, and the event offers an opportunity for area residents to get rid of unwanted documents in a safe fashion.
She said many people like to keep their personal documents for a time or don’t want to just put them in the trash, so they end up storing them in their attic or somewhere out of the way until they begin to run out of room.
“Sometimes those things build up,” she said.
There are businesses in the area who offer shredding services for a fee, but most people don’t have enough papers to shred to justify paying for it, so the Shred Day gives those people a chance to safely dispose of their personal documents at no cost, she said.
Schendel said the service has always been drive-thru, but people sometimes got out of their cars to help load their paper into the trailer where the shredding takes place, but the Lions Club volunteers who work the event be the only ones who are out and unloading vehicles this year.
“We’re just going to make sure that people do not get out of their cars,” she said.
Along with the document shredding, the Cullman Police Department will be on hand to safely dispose of any unused medications that people have in their homes and Cullman Caring for Kids will be accepting nonperishable food or monetary donations, Schendel said.
No spiral notebooks or books will be allowed for shredding, and no liquid medicines or syringes will be allowed for the drug take-back, she said.
