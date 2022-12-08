The 23nd annual Jimmy Arrington Memorial Rodeo returns this weekend to the Cullman County Ag Center. Gates will open at 5 p.m., with a children’s scramble at 7 p.m., and rodeo at 7:30 p.m. The event is hosted by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
“I look forward to being with all our citizens. We’re gonna have a great time,” said Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry via the office’s Facebook page.
“You know the rodeo for us is the heartbeat of the sheriff’s office. I get this question asked a lot. ‘Why do y’all do it?’ I really go back to the way we grew up in Cullman County. I go back to my grandfather that was a farmer ... it brings back those memories.”
The event kicks off Friday afternoon with the annual Special Needs Rodeo that allows children with disabilities to meet the competitors and try their hands at ropin’ and ridin’.
“Our children are our foundation and when you can see fourteen hundred children with smiles on their face ... that’s what this rodeo is about,” the sheriff said.
Tickets will be sold at the door. There will be no pre-sale tickets. Adult tickets are $10, child/student tickets are $8, and 6 and under get in free. Credit/debit cards can’t be processed at the venue. An ATM will be at the venue.