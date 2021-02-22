The PTO’s movie night fundraiser has become a bit of an annual tradition at East Elementary School in recent years, and thankfully the administration was able to keep it going for the 2020-2021 school year — it just required a few pandemic-safe tweaks to pull off.
Instead of inviting students and families to mingle and watch a film on the big screen in the auditorium together like in past years, this year’s edition of movie night moved the festivities up to the afternoon, with students getting an afternoon break to enjoy a movie and snack on popcorn, safely in their classroom.
East Elementary School Principal David Wiggins said the event, held on Friday, was a way to bring a bit of the fun students are used to having to this extremely unique school year, while of course helping keep a beloved tradition alive.
“PTO Movie Night has been a staple at EES for more than a decade, but when COVID-19 prevented us from holding the event, our PTO got creative, stepped up, and made it happen for our kids,” Wiggins said. “We are not trying to 'find a little normalcy' because not much is normal these days. This event was simply about having some fun.”
Wiggins thanked the PTO, staff and administration for continuing to innovate while keeping students as safe as possible this year.
