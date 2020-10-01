It was delayed a month, and there’ll still be some noticeable changes for those who attend. But the Cullman County Fair won’t be scuttled by coronavirus precautions this year — only tweaked a little to encourage social distancing.
The fair returns to the grounds beside Sportsman Lake Park next week, with this weekend’s annual Fair Parade kicking things off this Saturday, Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. Set to run its customary route through Cullman down U.S. Highway 31 (from 6th Street SW to Arnold Street NW), this year’s parade won’t allow marchers to offer handouts or throw candy, at the request of city officials concerned over the transmission of disease. But if you show up early, the city “will be providing candy to spectator children” (sorry, grown-ups) “immediately prior to the parade,” according to a statement from organizers.
The public health measures will continue into next week’s main event, with the fair itself limiting some events and exhibitions while setting guidelines for both workers and guests inside the fairgrounds. Masks, sanitizing wipes, and temperature testing will be available on site, and distancing markers will be placed in high-density areas. Visit cullmanfair.org for more information on additional precautionary steps.
“Our intent is to conduct the 2020 Fair in full compliance with public health directives including masks and social distancing,” organizers and partner amusement ride company Kissel Entertainment said in a statement at the fair’s website. “There is a risk of contracting COVID-19 at any public gathering; by attending the Fair you and your guests voluntarily assume any risk to exposure and agree to hold neither the Cullman County Fair nor Kissel Entertainment liable for any illness.”
While main events like the Fair Queen Pageant and the Cullman Lions Club Spelling Bee will still take place, some events have been canceled — including Senior Day and the Baked Goods Exhibition — while others have been scaled back. Non-livestock exhibitors this year will be limited to no more than three exhibits, though livestock exhibits, which are held outdoors, will follow the same guidelines as in years past.
In continuous operation since 1954, the Cullman County Fair will be held from Thursday, Oct. 8 through Saturday, Oct. 17, with opening ceremonies set to kicks things off under the main flagpole at 5 p.m. on Oct. 8. Visit cullmanfair.org for a calendar schedule for this year’s fair, as well as information on tickets, promotions, and guidelines.
