Amy Carter has announced that she will be running for a seat on the Cullman City School Board.
She will be running for Place 5 of the school board, which is currently held by Susanne Harbin.
Carter grew up in Alabaster and went to Thompson High School before receiving a bachelor’s degree in education from Samford University with an emphasis in sports medicine. She moved to Cullman 18 years ago when she married Cullman resident Matt Carter, and currently works in sales for Myriad Genetics. She and Matt have one son who attends Cullman Middle School.
In her campaign announcement, Carter said Cullman is going through an exciting time with its growth and progression, and the city’s school system needs improved facilities and space to go along with that growth.
“Now is not the time to point fingers and focus on the past. Now is the time to bring together all branches of our local government to accomplish our communities goals. I will work tirelessly to bridge any gaps with the goal of functioning as a team to continue to move our school system forward,” she said. “Together, we can do things that alone would have seemed unimaginable. Our administrators, teachers and students are amazing and they all deserve the best we can give them.”
