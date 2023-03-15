Wallace State Community College’s Allegro Dance Theatre will present its annual Spring Dance Showcase on Thursday, March 23 at 7 p.m. in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre of Garlan E. Gudger Student Center.
The annual showcase allows Wallace State Dance students to plan, choreograph and design a full dance production as part of their trainings and lessons.
Admission to the performance is a suggested donation $10. All proceeds benefit the dance program, providing funds for outreach programs, scholarship opportunities and master class teachers.
“This performance is a wonderful way for our students to put into practice what they have learned during classes,” said Brooke Desnoes, Wallace State Dance instructor. “They are in charge of every aspect of the show from music selection, to choreography to lighting, everything.”
Other Fine and Performing Arts productions scheduled for the Spring 2023 semester include:
Down by the Riverside: The Roots of Gospel Music, April 13-15 at 7 p.m. in the Betty Leeth Haynes Theatre
Big Band Dance by the Wallace State Jazz Band, April 21 at 7 p.m. at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts
Spring Under the Stars by the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts programs, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts
The Fine and Performing Arts program will hold scholarship auditions on Friday, March 17 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts. The auditions are open to current and incoming students and will be awarded for the 2023-2024 academic year. Auditions will be held for the vocal, instrumental, theatre and dance programs. Contact Melissa Lawler at 256-352-8277 or melissa.lawler@wallacestate.edu for more information or visit www.wallacestate.edu/fpa.
Priority registration for summer and fall semesters will begin April 3, with registration for all students on April 6. Summer 2023 classes begin May 24. Fall 2023 classes begin Aug. 18. For more information, visit wallacestate.edu, call 256-352-8000 or come by Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center Monday-Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.