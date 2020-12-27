A female inmate who allegedly had been dodging law enforcement for the past week is back in custody at the Hanceville jail, according to police.
Jodie Rachele Washburn, 39, was apprehended Saturday morning near Holly Pond after allegedly walking away from the jail last weekend, where she had been serving time on a local misdemeanor offense.
“We received word that she was hanging out at a residence at Holly Pond, and our officer went out there,” Hanceville police chief Bob Long said Sunday. “She surrendered without incident, and is now back in jail.”
Police say that Washburn escaped from the jail while assigned to laundry duty, allegedly taking advantage of an escape opportunity created by the earlier alleged escape of Cory Daniel Anthony, another inmate.
Anthony left the jail after distracting a dispatcher and obtaining access to a key, according to police. He was apprehended and returned to the jail on Dec. 21.
Long said that Washburn likely will face additional charges relating to her alleged escape once she has served the balance of her present sentence at the Hanceville jail. Hanceville police Sgt. Zac Chrietzberg apprehended Washburn on Saturday, according to Long.
