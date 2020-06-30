Cullman has two up-and-coming authors in its midst. Anna Kate and John Luke Allcorn are both winners in the Alabama Public Television Young Writers contest. This is the fourth time third-grader Anna Kate has won, and John Luke entered the contest this year for the first time as a kindergartner.
Anna Kate won first place for her story, “Cherokee Girl.” The main character, she said, was inspired by her American Girl doll, Kaya. “I’ve always loved Indians,” she said.
John Luke said his inspiration for his story, “Symbol of America,” was America and the flag. “This book is actually a part of my happiness,” he said. “This books makes me happy.”
The two are the children of Jason and Tanya Allcorn.
“She’ll come with ideas and she’ll say, ‘Mom, I had this idea for a book!’ And it’s neat, they’re her stories,” said Tanya.
This is Anna Kate’s second first-place win. Each win garnered her a computer, so she’ll be handing down one to her younger brother. John Luke, who received third place in the contest, received a $50 Amazon gift card and gift certificate from APT.
The contest is open to kindergarten through third grade students, so Anna Kate won’t be able to enter next year. However, she is planning on continuing writing and finding more contests to enter.
