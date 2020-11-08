In this Friday, April 28, 2006, file photo, Alex Trebek holds the award for outstanding game show host, for his work on "Jeopardy!" backstage at the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Canadian "Jeopardy!" host Trebek announced he's been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in a YouTube video on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, that had a positive tone despite the grim prognosis.