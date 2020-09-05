With the summer travel season upended by the coronavirus pandemic, the long Labor Day weekend marks the last chance for many to take a quick trip before fall sets in, and highways statewide are expected to be more crowded than they’ve been yet this year.
Auto group AAA isn’t releasing its customary Labor Day travel forecast thanks to the pandemic shifting so many of the data variables it typically relies on. But a similar forecast done by Cars.com predicts 60 percent of Americans plan to make a trip this weekend, with 88 percent of them going by car. That’s nearly double the holiday weekend traffic the same report estimated for Memorial Day, when pandemic lockdowns were at their peak in May.
To boost safety for motorists as well as work crews, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is suspending temporary lane closures due to ongoing road construction on Alabama interstates through the designated Labor Day weekend travel period, which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 4 and ends at midnight on Monday, Sept. 7.
To make sure the roads stay safe, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has launched a “Less Drinking, More Thinking” initiative that targets drunk driving — as well as drunk boating — throughout the state.
“During that time, all available Troopers from ALEA’s Highway Patrol and Marine Patrol will be out on Alabama’s roadways and waterways, assisting motorists and boaters, enforcing the law and looking for impaired drivers and boat operators,” ALEA said in a release, adding that State Troopers will be working overtime and maintaining a visible presence on roads and waterways, thanks to grants administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT).
That means more DUI sobriety checkpoints, more seat belt enforcement, and more driver’s license checks, as Troopers hone in on what may be the busiest road travel weekend of the year.
“We want all Alabamians to enjoy the upcoming Labor Day holiday,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said in the statement. “All we ask is that you make smart choices and celebrate responsibly.”
Among ALEA’s tips for staying safe on the highways and on the water:
• Do not drive or operate a boat (or other vessel) under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Select a designated driver in advance, call a cab or ride-share service or call a sober friend of family member to get you home safely.
• Expect traffic heavier than usual. Adjust travel plans to accommodate busier roadways and waterways and leave a bit earlier.
• Obey the law. Avoid speeding, following too closely and other dangerous behaviors on roadways and waterways.
• Buckle up. It’s simple. Use seat belts and child safety seats -- no matter how short a trip.
• Stay off the water during inclement weather. Monitor local weather and avoid going
out when the forecast predicts thunder and lightning.
• On waterways, use personal flotation devices (PFDs). They should always be available to all passengers, but the law requires children 8 and younger to wear them.
• Use caution when traveling through construction zones. For the safety of the traveling public, construction industry workers and maintenance crews, ALDOT will suspend temporary lane closures on interstates (and possibly other highways) from noon Friday, Sept. 4, to midnight Monday, Sept. 7.
• Don’t forget your mask. Governor Kay Ivey has extended the current Safer at Home order and statewide mask ordinance until Friday, Oct. 2, to combat the spread of COVID- 19. Everyone is encouraged to use personal protective equipment and practice social distancing when out in public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.